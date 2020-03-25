SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) — Sitel Group said Wednesday they are hiring more than 150 employees in the Spartanburg area to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak.
“During this time of uncertainty and stress, we are pleased to be able to offer our community these job opportunities,” said David Rogers, Sitel Spartanburg’s site director in a news release. “At Sitel, the well-being and safety of our people is always our first priority. We offer world-class training, great benefits, growth opportunities and the opportunity to work from home for our employees.”
Rogers said the 150 new positions are permanent and will be work-from-home, virtual positions after brief onsite training.
“Once we are through this crisis, we will work with our newly hired associates to find the best solution for them whether that's continuing to work from home or transitioning into the site,” Rogers added.
In the past two weeks, Rogers said Sitel Spartanburg has already transitioned 50 percent of its existing workforce to work from home positions. In the building , social distancing measures and rigorous daily cleaning has also been implemented.
