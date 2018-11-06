Six people have been arrested as part of a preliminary investigation into a suspected plan to attack French President Emmanuel Macron, a judicial source close to the investigation told CNN on Tuesday.
"The investigation is looking into an imprecise and loosely formed plan for violent action against the President of the Republic," the source said.
France's intelligence agency, the DGSI, said the six people were arrested in three separate regions: Isère, southeast of Lyon; Moselle, on the border with Germany and Luxembourg; and Ille-et-Vilaine, in the northwest near the city of Rennes.
CNN affiliate BFM-TV reported that the suspects belonged to the far right. CNN's judicial source declined to confirm.
The source declined to be named discussing an ongoing investigation.
It comes after Macron warned in an interview with Le Courrier Picard on Sunday of the rising threat of the far-right movement, adding that complacency in the early 1900s paved the way for Hiter's rise in Germany and Mussolini in Italy.
According to Reuters, France's far-right euroskeptic National Rally -- formerly known as the National Front -- is leading the polls against Macron ahead of the European Parliament election in May. The party is led by Marine Le Pen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.