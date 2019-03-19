(FOX Carolina) - Beginning on April 1, 2019, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Harwell Project office, announced the reopening of six campgrounds and day-use areas for the 2019 season.
• Crescent Group Campground, Anderson County, South Carolina
• Springfield Campground, Anderson County, South Carolina
• Twin Lakes Campground, Pickens County, South Carolina
• Watsadler Campground, Hart County, Georgia
• Singing Pines Day Use Area, Anderson County, South Carolina
• Twelve Mile Day Use Area, Pickens County, South Carolina
According to the announcement, campers to Springfield Campground will notice the results of a major tree-cutting operation undertaken during the winter of 2018-2019.
Workers with the Army Corps of Engineers removed weaker pine trees, which they said are more prone to disease and breakage during storms, from the park.
The did so in an effort to reduce continual maintenance issues and public safety concerns resulting from falling and hazardous trees.
“Campers returning in 2019 will notice significant short term aesthetic impacts to the overall appearance of the park as removal of these inferior and dangerous trees results in less shade and buffer between sites at many locations,” Kenneth Bedenbaugh, Natural Resources Program Manager said.
For more information regarding camping or day use areas at Hartwell Lake, please contact the Hartwell Project Office at 888-893-0678 or go to the Plan-A-Visit webpage here.
