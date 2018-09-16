Gilbert, SC (FOX Carolina/ AP) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said Sunday that six people have died in South Carolina as Florence continues to batter the state with wind and rain.

The sixth confirmed death was in Lexington County. Around 6 a.m. Sunday, troopers said a pickup was traveling Pond Branch Road near Gilbert when it drove into standing water. Then truck then lost control, ran off the road, and hit a tree. The driver died at the scene.

The fifth death was from a crash in Kershaw County Sunday morning. Troopers said pickup truck heading west on I-20 near the 106 mile marker when it ran off the road and into a bridge support beam. The driver died on the scene.

Gov. Henry McMaster identified the pickup driver as 42-year-old Jeffrey B. Youngren.

Another driver was killed Sunday when a vehicle ran off a flooded road in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Coroner Kenny Johnson says 23-year-old Michael Dalton Prince was a passenger in the truck, which lost control on a flooded two-lane road early Sunday.

A couple in Horry County died while using a generator in their home Saturday afternoon. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 63-year-old Mark Carter King and 61-year-old Debra Collins Rion were killed by breathing in carbon monoxide.

Investigators said a Union County woman became the first person in South Carolina who died due to Florence.

+4 Union Co. woman first Florence-related death in SC, coroner says The Union County Coroner's Office said it is investigating a single-vehicle collision involving a fallen tree caused by Florence's winds.

Union County Coroner William Holcombe said 61-year-old Amber Dawn Lee of Union died when her vehicle struck a tree that fell in the road due to Florence’s winds Friday night.

Florence has claimed at least 16 lives in North and South Carolina since Friday.