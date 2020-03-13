ATLANTA, GA (FOX Carolina) - Six Flags Over Georgia announced Friday that the theme park was suspending operations until the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns.
The decision was made with guidance from the Office of Governor Kemp, the CDC, and Georgia Health officials.
Six Flags Over Georgia will re-evaluate the situation at the end of March.
This far, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this park, but health and safety is a top priority, officials said.
If you have questions about a previously scheduled trip, go to https://sixflags.com/overgeorgia/coronavirus
MORE :
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.