FOX Carolina - Six schools in the Upstate have been named to the Alliance for a Healthier Generation's list of "America's Healthiest Schools".
The list, containing 461 schools, is comprised of schools that meet a rigorous set of criteria.
Criteria includes serving healthier meals and snacks, getting students moving more, offering high-quality health and physical education and empowering school leaders to become healthy role models.
25 schools across S.C. made this years list including:
Anderson School District 4
- La France Elementary School
- Pendleton Elementary School
- Pendleton High School
- Riverside Middle School
- Townville Elementary School
Spartanburg School District 3
- Cowpens Elementary School
For a complete list of school click here.
