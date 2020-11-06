SIX MILE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Six Mile announced on its website that the Christmas parade and two other holiday events would not take place in 2020.
Below is the statement posted on the website:
It is with great sadness to announce that after much consideration, the annual Christmas activities including Old Fashioned Christmas, the Christmas dinner and the Christmas Parade have been canceled for 2020 due to circumstances beyond our control.
- Six Mile Mayor and Town Council
Some other area cities, such as Spartanburg, Greenville, and Asheville, have also canceled their parades as well, while Simpsonville is planning a drive-through parade.
