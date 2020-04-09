GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Six Upstate car dealerships will close temporarily amid the coronavirus outbreak, Mark Escude announced on Thursday.
Escude said Toyota of Greer, Kia of Greer, Nissan of Greer, Hyundai of Greer, Kia of Greenville, and Mike Hovart Chevrolet will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. A reopen date has not yet been announced.
“The health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, and their families is our top priority,” Escude said.
Escude said the dealerships have a plan in place to keep paying employees during the closure.
Customers who need immediate service or other needs can contact the dealerships by emailing MCEService6@gmail.com or calling 864-275-7704.
