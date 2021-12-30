COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Six earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands this week, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Four earthquakes were reported Monday, Dec. 27.
USGS said Wednesday's 2.3 magnitude earthquake hit around 4:12 a.m. 4 miles of Elgin, South Carolina. The quake had a depth of 1 kilometer.
Thursday's earthquake had a 2.5 magnitude and hit around 7:11 a.m. 2.3 miles of Elgin. This quake had a depth of 0 kilometer.
