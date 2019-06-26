SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - SJWD reports some customers are without water Wednesday night due to a distribution main break.
According to SJWD, 75 customers along Mt. Zion Road, from N. Blackstock Road to Ft. Prince Road and East & West Colony Drive, will need to boil their water before using it. While the repairs are done, SJWD is flushing the line for bacteriological analysis and expect results around 9 p.m. on Thursday.
The utility provider says the advisory only affects customers living on the aforementioned roads and not the entire district.
Affected customers should vigorously boil water for one full minute before consuming, and ice should be made from previously boiled water. Additionally, use paper dishes or wash normal dinnerware with water that has been boiled, and brush teeth with previously-boiled water as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.