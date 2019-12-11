SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) SJWD Water District repealed a boil water advisory for certain residents originally issued Wednesday while crews worked to repair a water main that was damaged.
The damage was made during a culvert replacement by the county.
Residents who reside on Hampton Road from Little Mountain Road to Pine Tree Road were advised to vigorously boil their water for one full minute prior to consumption.
SJWD estimated about forty people were without water.
SJWD later announced Thursday the advisory was lifted after bacteriological analysis concluded water was safe to consume again.
MORE NEWS:
Rest in Peace: Retired Greenville County K9 Stryker passes away
Spartanburg church's trailer stolen for second time in two years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.