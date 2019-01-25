REIDVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Startex Jackson Wellford Duncan Water District (SJWD) says some customers in Reidville will need to boil their water due to a 6-inch water main break.
SJWD Water District says the advisory affects customers who live off of Reidville Road, spanning from Old Bethel Road to Gaston Drive.
The advisory affects the following subdivisions:
- Forest Creek
- Stone Ledge
- Reidville Crossing
- Orchards of Reidville
Crews are working to repair the break.
