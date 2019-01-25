GENERIC - boil water advisory cooking

REIDVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Startex Jackson Wellford Duncan Water District (SJWD) says previously-affected customers in Reidville don't need to boil their water anymore.

Previously, the district issued a boil advisory due to a 6-inch water main break.

SJWD Water District says the advisory affected customers who live off of Reidville Road, spanning from Old Bethel Road to Gaston Drive.

The advisory affected the following subdivisions:

  • Forest Creek
  • Stone Ledge
  • Reidville Crossing
  • Orchards of Reidville

