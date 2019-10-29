GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- You didn't have to be a Swamp Rabbit to hit the ice at The Well today.
The Bon Secours Wellness Arena hosted its first Skating on the Big Ice today and organizers made sure the ice was accessible to everyone.
Skaters with disabilities took to the ice first during a special session where wheelchairs, walkers and sleds were welcome on the ice.
“We actually got some feedback from a few parents three years ago ... Their children, it wasn’t the most comfortable environment for them in a normal public skating session," said Bon Secours Wellness Arena general manager Beth Paul. “We realized we had a few barriers in place that were preventing people with disabilities from joining us so we removed those barriers."
The Well also added a sensory suite this year for people who are feelings overwhelmed during shows or sporting events. The suite offers a darker, quieter space guests who need a place to calm down. There are also free sensory kits available, which include sunglasses, noise blocking earmuffs, a coloring book and toys.
The Well will also host Skating on the Big Ice again on:
- Nov. 3 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 21 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 22 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 23 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 24 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 26 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 29 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 30 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Jan. 1 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
