Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A family-run jewelry store that’s been serving the Upstate for more than 50 years is closing its doors in Greenville. Skatell’s Jewelers on Congaree Road kicked off its final going out of business sale Friday morning.
The store has quite a history. Anthony “Tony” and Helen Skatell founded their first store in 1964 in Hillandale Plaza on Poinsett Highway. Over the years the family jewelry business has also had a location in downtown Greenville called Anthony’s Jewelers and Skatell’s stores in the Greenville Mall and the Haywood Mall. More than 30 years ago the family broke ground on its Congaree Road location and shopping plaza.
They’ve served several generations and as most people would guess, retiring and going out of business is a bittersweet thing.
“I can remember the very first time when I was ten years old and I had to wait on my dentist and count back the money,” says Cindy Dacus, “My dad was teaching me how to count back the money.” Cindy grew up around her parents’ jewelry store and officially started working there in high school. Her father even offered her boyfriend a job back then. That man, Tom Dacus, learned jewelry repair, became a gemologist and Cindy’s husband.
Talking about his years at Skatell’s Tom says, “It was a beautiful thing and we’re going to miss it. Believe me. I want to tell everybody thanks. I hope we see them around here and there.”
Cindy and Tom’s son, Ryan Dacus says, “A lot of people are saying, ‘We’re sad to see you guys go. I remember your grandfather made me this ring 40 years ago and pierced my daughter’s ears.’”
As the third generation to operate this family business he says going out of business can never erase the Skatell’s Jewelers legacy. “My grandfather went from a dirt floor home with ten brothers and sisters to building this store with my parents, aunts and uncles and now me. It’s pretty humbling really.”
In these final weeks, the family hopes their customers will know how much it’s meant to serve them. “What makes Skatell’s special is those customers who comes here to say hello, have rings checked and make purchases,” says Cindy, “They are the reason we’ve been here for 54 years. They are the reason.”
Cindy’s sister, Beth, owns the Spartanburg store just 25 minutes away so she’ll welcome all Skatell’s Greenville customers. Cindy’s brother has two stores in the Charleston area and one in Pineville, NC.
The Greenville store will be open through Christmas and likely through mid-January while the inventory is liquidated.
