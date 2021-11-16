SPARTNABURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Skating on the Square announced it will not make a return to Spartanburg for the 2021 season.
The open-air ice skating rink, located on Morgan Square, made the announcement in a Facebook post on the last day of the 2020 season.
Christopher George, a representative of the company, said the rink is not returning this year due to supply chain delay issues, specifically rental skates. Waiting for these supplies would cause the rink to start at much later date than usual.
George also mentioned there was an increase this year to the cost the City would be paying to bring the feature downtown.
"That being the case, we’ve decided to reallocate funding that we would normally use for Skating on the Square for enhanced holiday decorations and special programming that our events team will be working on. We hate that we won’t be able to bring skating back to downtown this year, but we plan to create a festive atmosphere with some new sights and events to bring folks to Downtown Spartanburg this holiday season," said George.
