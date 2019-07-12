COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A sketch released by the Columbia Police Department of a suspect in a shooting have some people seeing the semblance of a famous entertainer.
Columbia police released the sketch on June 24 after a shooting at an apartment complex. They said SLED helped draw up the image.
According to The State, a SLED spokesman said a witness to the shooting told the sketch artist that the suspect looked like DMX, the rapper and actor who briefly resided in the Upstate a few years back.
The newspaper said the Columbia police chief has confirmed DMX is not a suspect in the case, however.
The rapper is aware of the familiar-looking sketch, and even told TMZ he thinks the sketch artist traced an old photo of him.
Do you see a resemblance?
If you can help Columbia police identity this DMX doppelganger, call 1-888-CRIME-SC.
