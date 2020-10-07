ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Skyline News said they are offering a cash reward of $1000 for the identification of the persons that assaulted a Skyline News journalist back in September.
Skyline News said journalist Chad Nesbitt and two of his security detail were attacked on Sept. 23. During the attack, Nesbitt suffered a head injury, a seizure, permanent hearing loss in his right ear, and over 30 stiches to the back of his head.
Nesbitt said in a news release, "This violence has got to stop and those that continue to hurt our beautiful city of Asheville need to be arrested and held accountable."
If you have any information please contact Skyline News at 828-216-0147.
Skyline News said you must be able to speak with Buncombe County District Attorneys and Detectives at the Asheville Police Department. You will remain anonymous.
