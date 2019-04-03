Robbinsville, New Jersey (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, friends and family of slain University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson gathered to remember her in her hometown of Robbinsville, New Jersey.
Josephson, who was reported missing over the weekend was found almost 70 miles southeast of Columbia in New Zion after police say she was abducted when she got into a car she thought was the Uber she called.
According to WPVI, friends and family took time at the vigil to share their favorite stories they collectively called "sammy-isms"
Both Josephson's father and boyfriend spoke at the vigil.
Her father Seymour Josephson said, "He was a monster, right? What he did, I don't want anyone else to go through what I did as a parent."
Josephson's boyfriend Greg Corbishley fought back tears as he said he was tracking her to make sure she got home safely.
"I was on the phone tracking her to make sure she got home safely and immediately knew there was something that was wrong. Unfortunately, I was two and a half hours away. I would do anything to go back."
At the vigil Josephson's father said that both Uber and Lyft drivers should do more to identify themselves.
More news: Cause of death revealed for USC student who police say was killed after getting into a man's car, thinking he was her Uber driver
