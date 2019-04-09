COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – The University of South Carolina senior who police said was kidnapped and stabbed to death after getting into a car she mistook for an Uber will be presented posthumously with her degree, a university spokesman confirmed Tuesday.
Police said Samantha Josephson got into Nathaniel Rowland’s car in the Five Points area in the early hours of March 29. Her body was found the next day in Clarendon County. Rowland has since been charged with murder and kidnapping.
The university said Josephson will posthumously receive her political science degree during the spring commencement ceremony in May.
The university said Josephson was also planning to attend Drexel University Law School in the fall.
