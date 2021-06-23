GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said they are investigating a confrontation in which shots were fired between deputies from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and an armed man that ended with one person dead.
SLED said the suspect was shot and killed during the incident.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that the person died in connection with a deputy involved shooting along Montague Rd.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says that the incident happened during the service of a warrant. The sheriff's office says that the shooting happened just after 5:00 p.m.
No deputies were injured during the incident, according to the sheriff's office.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, the U.S. Marshals Task Force responded to the scene in reference to the suspect having an active warrant.
Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis spoke on the incident on Wednesday evening. Sheriff Lewis says that the suspect was hiding from deputies and was armed during the incident.
Deputies say that the suspect was armed when he was struck by deputies. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene, the sheriff's office confirmed.
The deputy involved in the incident will be on administrative leave, as is usual practice during a deputy involved shooting, GCSO says.
