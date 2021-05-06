LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with SLED said two employees of a disability services center have been charged after leaving a resident on a toilet for nearly eight hours.
According to SLED, at approximately 10;40 p.m. on November 23, 2020, Mariquita Antionetta McGowan, an employee at the Whitten Regional Center in Clinton, left a resident strapped to a toilet pelvic position device, left the room, and never came back to check on her.
Agents said a second employee, Jasmine Lariane Tomika Carter, entered the bathroom at 2:30 a.m. where the resident was still strapped to the toilet. Carter turned he lights on and exited the room leaving the resident still strapped. Carter then returned at approximately 6:21 a.m. to remove the resident from the toilet.
Agents said McGowan, 35, and Carter, 25, were charged on Wednesday, May 6 with neglect of a vulnerable adult. Both women were booked at the Lauren's County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
SLED said this incident was initially reported to law enforcement by the Whitten Regional Center. We've reached out for a statement from them.
Is this media improving by not using the race or hate crime cards, or is the victim also melanic? This would be international news causing disturbances of peace if the employees were less melanic and the victim more so.
