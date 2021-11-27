WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced that they are helping the Williamston Police Department investigate an infant's death.
Agents said the Williamston Police Department asked them to help with the investigation. They responded to the scene on Saturday, November 27, 2021.
The Williamston Police Department said requesting SLED assistance is standard protocol in infant death investigations.
