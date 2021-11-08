SLED investigation in Clinton

A look at a scene that SLED is investigating (FOX Carolina, November 8, 2021)

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Officials announced that agents are investigating a shooting incident near Charlottes Road in Clinton.

Agents said the shooting incident occurred while the Clinton Police Department was pursuing a suspect. However, right now, it does not appear that an officer was involved in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, according to agents.

