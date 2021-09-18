COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announces that they're investigating after a suspect was shot in Charleston County on Saturday.
Agents say deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an individual shooting a gun in a neighborhood this morning. The suspect involved was shot after deputies arrived, according to SLED. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, and no other injuries were reported.
According to agents, SLED investigates officer-involved shootings when the agency involved requests them. While investigating an incident, SLED's goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation into the incident.
SLED agents will interview potential witnesses, collect all relevant evidence and forensically test evidence as needed.
This incident was the 29th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year.
