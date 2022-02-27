SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One man was hurt during an officer-involved shooting on Sunday night, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a house on Spring Valley Lane in Inman in reference to a domestic disturbance. Deputies said when they arrived, they encountered a man with a gun.
The Sheriff's Office says several deputies fired at the suspect and hit him.
The man was then taken to the hospital by EMS and is still being treated for his injuries.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed that agents are investigating this incident. Information gathered during the investigation will be summarized in a case file report and submitted to prosecutors.
Agents said this is an ongoing investigation. No other information regarding the incident will be released by SLED right now.
