ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED said agents issued warnings to owners of three Upstate bars, warning them to stop serving alcohol for on-premise consumption. On-premises consumption of food and drink is not allowed at any bar or restaurant in South Carolina at this time, per an executive order from Governor Henry McMaster in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
SLED said warnings were issued at:
- Fuzzy’s (owner cleared the bar)
- Three Doors Down (owner cleared the bar)
- Pirate’s Cove (drinkers left and bar was closed).
SLED has been tasked with enforcing the executive order restricting bars and restaurants to takeout and delivery order.
Read more about SLED’s enforcement directive here.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.