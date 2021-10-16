RICHLAND, SC (FOX Carolina)- Alex Murdaugh was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Saturday for the recent charges against him.
Murdaugh is facing charges after he misappropriated funds, according to officials.
PREVIOUSLY: Alex Murdaugh charged after misappropriating funds, officials say
According to warrants, Murdaugh was charged with two counts of Obtaining Property by False Pretenses for his actions against the family of Gloria Satterfield.
Gloria Satterfield was Murdaugh's former housekeeper who died in 2018 following an incident at the Murdaugh home. Warrants said Satterfield fell and hit her head at the Murdaugh residence on February 2, 2018. She later had a stroke, went into cardiac arrest and passed away on February 26, 2018.
Following Satterfield's death, Murdaugh worked with her family to sue himself and allow the family to collect an insurance settlement. He then persuaded the family to hire Cory Fleming to represent them.
Fleming eventually reached a settlement to get $505,000. However, the Satterfield family was never notified about the money, according to warrants.
According to the warrants, Fleming wrote a check to "Forge" for $403,000 on January 7, 2019. The check came from an account connected to the Moss, Kuhn and Fleming law firm.
Warrants said Murdaugh created and owned the "Forge" bank account and directed Fleming to send the money there instead of the Satterfield family. This deprived the Satterfield family of the money owed to them, according to the warrants.
