Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, agents with SLED confirmed to FOX Carolina they are investigating a death at the Anderson County Detention Center.
Right now details are limited, but Thom Berry with SLED has confirmed that they, along with the Anderson County Coroner's Office are still investigating.
Coroner Greg Shore confirmed that the drug screen came back negative for the inmate and it looks like this could be a medical related death. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.