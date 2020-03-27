ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED confirmed Friday that a bar in Anderson County had its liquor license suspended for failure to comply with the governor's executive order barring all restaurants and pubs in the state from any service other than takeout or delivery. Temporary takeout orders of beer and wine are also permitted to be sold in sealed containers under the order, but liquor is not allowed.
A SLED spokesman said the alcohol license for LA Sports Club on the Highway 28 Bypass was suspended for repeated violations of the order.
SLED is the agency tasked with enforcing the governor's order pertaining to eateries and bars.
"I am not aware of any other establishment who has had their license suspended for violation of the Governor’s Executive Order," SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby stated in an email. "The vast majority of businesses in the restaurant industry have been very cooperative and have complied with the order."
READ MORE: Gov. McMaster orders all bars, restaurants in SC to close dining rooms, urges employers to let people work from home
