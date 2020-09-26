BAMBERG, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division charged the Bamberg County Council Chairman with multiple violations of South Carolina law.
Agents said 49-year-old Kerry Trent Kinard was charged after the Bamberg Police Department requested SLED to investigate the case.
SLED said Kinard is charged with:
- Criminal Sexual Conduct with Minor 1st Degree
- Attempted Criminal Sexual Contact with a Minor
- (2) Criminal Solicitation of a Minor
- Assault and Battery 1st Degree
- (2) Dissemination of Obscene Material
SLED said the case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
