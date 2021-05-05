BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that agents arrested a Belton police officer on Wednesday.
SLED says that Derrall Blake Foster is charged with second degree assault and battery and misconduct in office. The agency says Foster is accused of inappropriately touching an individual on numerous occasions between October 2019 and July 2020.
The investigation was requested by the Belton Police Department, according to SLED.
According to a statement released by the Belton Police Department, the indictment stems from a complaint made by a co-worker of Foster late during the summer of 2020, though the statement from Belton Police did not include the context of the complaint.
Belton PD says that Foster remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of future court proceedings.
Foster was booked at the Anderson County Detention Center, SLED says. His case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office, according to the agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.