Abbeville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say that on Tuesday a former Abbeville County Detention Center officer was arrested in connection with providing contraband to inmates.
Agents tell us that William John Cole, 28, was charged with one count of misconduct in office and three counts of possessing and furnishing contraband to an inmate.
SLED began their investigation at the request of the Abbeville County Sheriff's Office.
Agents say Cole was booked into the Abbeville County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.