PICKENS, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they have arrested two people from Killer Watts Farm for distributing marijuana without authorization.
SLED says Neysa Caron and Shawn Crawford of Killer Watts Farm provided marijuana to an undercover SLED special agent on multiple occasions.
On the Killer Watts Farm Facebook page Neysa Carson wrote about the incident:
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Shawn and I (Neysa) were served with a total of five felony warrants in regards to the hemp farm. The investigation and warrants were initiated by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The warrants are for Distribution of Marijuana . On three separate occasions, an undercover SLED agent contacted us to purchase hemp, which Shawn and I delivered hemp to him. (I hope you all are resting easy at night knowing that while South Carolina battles Methamphetamines, Heroin, crack, and child sex trafficking, your State Law Enforcement Division is focusing vice efforts on a LEGAL plant that cannot produce any psychoactive effects).
Killer Watts Hemp Farm has consistently been in the forefront of education. We have welcomed Law Enforcement, Legislatures, Congressmen, Senators, solicitors, and the media to our farm on many occasions. We are passionate about the health benefits from hemp and have been in the forefront helping to protect small, local farmers as well as retailers and the community. While we didn’t ask for this role and didn’t intend on it, we have been honored to stand for what is right. We have science, truth, and the written law on our side.
Killer Watts Hemp Farm is heavily regulated and permitted. We have always followed every law and regulation with our hemp. Our hemp is tested regularly by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and we also spend thousands on independent testing through a DEA certified lab. We only buy certified seeds from reputable farms approved by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the USDA.
Shawn and I VOLUNTEER our time at the farm. We do not accept income from any sales. The benefits we gain from our work cannot be bought with money.
Shawn is a decorated combat Veteran who received a Purple Heart in defense of his country. Hemp saved Shawn’s life after he spent years addicted to VA-issued pharmaceuticals and self-medicated for PTSD with alcohol. After trying hemp, Shawn is off ALL medications, inhalers, hasn’t touched a drop of alcohol in nearly four years, and his body is showing signs of healing from his Traumatic Brain Injury, lung damage, as well as damage to other organs. Shawn is passionate about helping other veterans as well as the community.
I (Neysa) spent ten years as a Law Enforcement Officer as well as a Narcotics agent. I quit work after my middle son was born with severe heart defects. I am passionate about hemp because I’ve seen firsthand what narcotics, alcohol, and pharmaceuticals can do to a community. As soon as I saw the powerful impact hemp can have in fighting addiction, it became my passion. I (single mom of three) have lost my paying job because of this arrest (not because my employer doesn’t back me but because I currently hold a SLED certification that was instantly revoked after the arrest with no due process of waiting on a conviction or dismissal).
Killer Watts Hemp Farm will continue to do the right thing, follow all state and federal guidelines, support our community, and support Law Enforcement. We want our friends, family, and community to rest assured we are a HEMP FARM and have not and will NEVER buy, sell, or grow Marijuana or any other illegal substance.
We want to thank you all for the overwhelming support and those who are standing for what is right and best for the community. We want to thank the men and women at the Pickens County Detention Center. While it was impossible for our arrest/booking not to be dehumanizing, mortifying, and shocking, the professionalism and understanding shown by the staff of Pickens County was heart-warming.
We will update this article once we have more information on this story.
