CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- SLED agent arrested a Manning woman in connection with the June 10th, 2019 death of her infant son.
Rondasha Steward, 21, was charged with Homicide by Child Abuse.
The request for the SLED investigation was made by the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office.
Steward was booked at the Clarendon County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
