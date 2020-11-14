GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) said they are assisting Furman University Police with a sexual assault investigation.
SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby provided a statement about the investigation:
"SLED is assisting Furman University Police in investigating accusations of sexual assault involving a student at the University. Specific details of the investigation are not available as this is an active and ongoing law enforcement proceeding."
There is no other information at this time.
Stay tuned for more updates.
