ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- SLED officials say they have opened an investigation into Captain Mike Aiken from the Anderson Police Department.
Officials say that the investigation is, "centered around his interactions with another officer." They add that this is all of the information that they can provide at this time.
This is an active investigation according to officials, we will continue to update this story as more details become available.
