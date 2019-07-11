GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A deputy was involved in a shooting along Page Drive, Thursday just before 10 p.m.
Dispatch officials confirmed that the shooting took along Page Drive, located off of White Horse Road, near Saran Drive.
All officers are fortunately okay, dispatch confirmed.
Deputies responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a disturbance call and discovered an armed female suspect, Lt. Bolt with Greenville County said.
The suspect was shot by deputies, Lt. Bolt confirmed.
She has been transported to the hospital for medical attention, he confirmed.
Her identity has not been released yet.
SLED officials are investigating as well as Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
