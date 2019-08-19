ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they've charged a man with domestic violence following a dispute in the Calhoun Falls area.
SLED officials say Robert Kenneth Martin was arrested and charged with domestic violence, second degree after they say he caused physical harm to a member of his household.
According to warrants, the Martin grabbed the victim by her arm, causing significant bruises - as well as placing his hands around her neck, causing scratches and redness.
Officials say Martin and the victim share a child in common.
Martin, 26, is currently being held at the Abbeville County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the Eight Circuit Solicitor's Office.
