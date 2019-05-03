SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said they arrested a former Spartanburg County Detention Center Officer on Thursday in connection with a domestic violence case.
Kelvin Odias Washington, 50, was charged with domestic violence second degree.
According to the arrest warrant, Washington caused physical harm to the victim’s wrist and impeded airflow. The incident happened Thursday in Spartanburg County.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
Washington was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
