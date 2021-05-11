GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with SLED say a former law enforcement officer has been arrested in connection with stealing money from the Ninety-Six PD evidence rom.
According to agents, 29-year-old Charles Michael Waters, Jr. with the Ninety-Six Police Department was arrested on Monday for stealing approximately $6,760 from the evidence room for his own personal use.
SLED says Waters was charged breach of trust with fraudulent intent, along with misconduct in office. He was booked at the Greenwood County Detention Center.
