CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina) - Agents with the the S.C. Law Enforcement Division said a former Central police officer was arrested after nude images of a woman were found on a laptop computer.
SLED said Mark Anthony Bolden, 54, was charged with Peeping Tom, Eavesdropping or Peeping.
SLED said they began investigating at the request of the police department.
According to the arrest warrant, Bolden recorded a video of a nude woman as she changed clothes between the dates of March 18 and March 25. He’s accused of storing those video files on his computer.
Bolden was arrested Thursday was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center.
