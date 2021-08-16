GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced that it charged a woman who is accused of threatening to shoot an employee for the 13th Judicial Circuit.
According to SLED, the suspect also threatened to harm the employee's family
64-year-old Reva Louise Shealy is charged with threatening the life of a public official and intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses, according to the department.
The agency said that Shealy was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.
