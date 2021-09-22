FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they charged a Florence County man with reckless homicide in connection with the death of a Lake City police officer.
The suspect was identified by SLED as Jermaine Ryan Roberson.
Roberson is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death and failure to stop for a blue light resulting in death, according to SLED.
Roberson is at the Florence County Detention Center, according to the release.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about this incident.
MORE NEWS: Family of homicide victim increases reward for information to $10,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.