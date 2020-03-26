PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SLED announced Thursday that they have charged a man who was shot by an Anderson County deputy on March 21 with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
SLED said James R. Buchanan Jr, 51, attempted to shoot a deputy who was making an arrest attempt.
The deputy shot back, injuring Buchanan and sending him to the hospital.
The sheriff's office said deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop around 11:30 p.m. on Highway 86 in Piedmont, but Buchanan did not stop and instead led a low-speed pursuit.
When the suspect did stop, deputies said he fled on foot and a deputy gave chase. it was during this foot pursuit when the shooting happened.
No deputies were injured in the incident.
SLED said their investigation into the shooting remains active.
