BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced Friday afternoon that they have charged a man connected to a deputy involved shooting with attempted murder.
According to Anderson County deputies, they were initially looking for a vehicle involved in a car-jacking that took place in Greenville County.
Greenville County deputies said the report of a stolen vehicle came to them around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The call stated that three to four men robbed a victim at gunpoint at a QuikTrip on White Horse Road.
The vehicle is described as a black 2008 Ford Taurus.
Around 12:30 p.m., Anderson County deputies said they located the car near Belton and a pursuit ensued. The car chase ended on Wright School Road, after a successful deflation of the vehicle's tires.
The suspects jumped out of the car, and deputies continued their pursuit on foot. They followed the suspects to a field, where deputies say one of the suspects fired at them.
That suspect has now been identified as 38-year-old Brian J. Stoltie of Greenville.
A deputy fired back, striking Stoltie at least once. He was transported to the hospital. The extent of his injuries was unknown.
On Friday, Stoltie was booked into the Anderson Co. Detention Center.
SLED has charged him with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
MORE NEWS:
Greenwood police searching for suspect they say fled scene in vehicle, dragging officer
Search for murder suspect in Transylvania County has now exceeded 30 hours, deputies still asking for help
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.