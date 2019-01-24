ALLENDALE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Agents with SLED said Thursday a 17-year-old had been charged in a shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl.
The shooting happened on December 23, 2018.
After an investigation, SLED said Jacob Newton was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to arrest warrants, Newton is accused of intentionally firing a handgun at the toddler and two other people.
