UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED confirmed Thursday they are investigating Union County Sheriff David Taylor for a second time.
The first investigation began in 2018, after Taylor said he requested SLED look into finances at his agency. The report of the investigation was made public in February and detailed allegations “of possible misconduct” by Taylor, which included missing money, alcohol purchases, and explicit text messages sent to deputies.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she did not recommend criminal charges against Taylor when she reviewed SLED's findings in late 2019 but said the investigation “revealed several flaws in the management of the Union County Sheriff’s Office.”
Taylor initially said he would not run for re-election in wake of the report, but in March announced he was seeking re-election after receiving support from the community.
Below is what SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby could confirm Thursday about the new investigation:
SLED recently received a complaint regarding Sheriff Taylor. Upon reviewing the information provided and after consulting prosecutors, SLED is opening an investigation. No specific information is available as this is an active investigation.
Taylor said he learned of the investigation on Monday and asked SLED what they were investigating, but he said agents told him they could not disclose that information at the time. Taylor said he was not been interviewed by SLED agents at this time.
