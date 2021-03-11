GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division as well as Furman's campus police are working to determine the cause of death for a student who passed away on Wednesday.
The student, Michael "Ryan" Wood was a first year student from Edgefield, South Carolina, according to Furman.
The university extended its condolences in a statement.
"The entire Furman community is deeply affected at times like this, and it’s important that we offer each other support and seek help if we need it."
The Greenville County Coroner's Office say Wood was found unresponsive in his dorm room. So far a cause of death has not been reported. The coroner's office says an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
The case remains under investigation by both SLED and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
