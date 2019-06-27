MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) – SLED said Thursday they had reviewed the request to investigate the allegations concerning the Mauldin Police Department and has declined the request.
SLED confirmed on June 21 they had received a request to investigate.
Mauldin's mayor said the request was made after a series of firings and resignations.
A male Mauldin police officer and a female 911 dispatcher were fired for misconduct after they were accused of lying about a sexual relationship in the workplace or on city property, according to separation reports filed with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
The reports, filed June 12, said both employees were terminated on June 4 by the city administrator and the termination involved misconduct.
The officer reportedly made false or misleading statements during an internal department investigation in March.
The report states the officer and the dispatcher were interviewed on at least two occasions, and both times were “untruthful about a relationship" which had occurred while "he was an officer for the department" and "she was employed as a dispatcher for the city."
The report further states, “the relationship was determined to have been sexual in nature and did occur in a workplace setting/ city property.”
The police officer was placed on leave after the investigation and did not return to duty as a Mauldin officer.
The dispatcher was also accused of employee insubordination, which was noted during the internal investigation.
Criminal charges were not filed against either employee.
The separation reports were filed with the SCCJA on the same day as separation for reports of four other officers and a 911 dispatcher.
According to those reports, those officers resigned and their resignations did not involve misconduct.
Mauldin City Administrator Brandon Madden later released a statement on the "disciplinary actions" involving members of the police department. He said the allegations against the officers involved "did not involve the delivery of public services or interactions with the public."
Below is Madden's full statement:
The City has received inquiries from members of the news media regarding the recent disciplinary actions taken that involved members of the City Police Department. Based on City protocols, the City is limited in the details it can share as it relates to any personnel matter.
The actions taken by the members of the City Police Department did not involve the delivery of public services or interactions with the public. However, the disciplinary actions were necessary because of violations of the City’s personnel code.
The City will hold employees accountable for their actions and has a standard of integrity that it expects all employees to adhere to, and while disciplinary actions were taken, they were done so in accordance with the appropriate City policies.
The City is committed to providing high quality public services to its residents, and will continue to serve the residents of our community in a manner that is reflective of our standards, values, and expectations.
Mayor Dennis Raines later said he would be requesting a SLED investigation to "ensure that we have an all encompassing report.”
On Thursday, June 27, SLED said they had notified the city of Mauldin that agents would not investigate the police department.
Below is a statement from SLED:
The S.C. Law Enforcement Division has reviewed the request for a criminal investigation of the Mauldin Police Department. The matter has been discussed internally and with the appropriate prosecutors. Based upon the review of the information that has been provided, SLED has declined the request to investigate.
SLED had no further comment on the matter.
